 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Insignia Systems Shares Surge Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2022 6:07pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Insignia Systems Shares Surge Today?

Insignia Systems Inc (NASDAQ: ISIG) surged Wednesday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results. 

Insignia said fourth-quarter revenue declined 10.4% year-over-year to $4.5 million. The company reported a quarterly earnings loss of 56 cents per share, which was worse than the loss of 55 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Insignia said the profitability challenges were primarily driven by the impact of and response to the continued competitive pressures on its signage portfolio.

"We are working with a broader range of brands and retailers as a result of our diversification of both internal talent and external solutions, which has allowed us to grow and expand into new revenue streams," said Kristine Glancy, president and CEO of Insignia.

Insignia offers in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies and brokerages.

See Also: Why Direct Digital Holdings Shares Are Soaring Today

ISIG 52-Week Range: $4.80 - $35.50

Insignia shares closed up 27% at $8.52.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISIG)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
47 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
5 Short Squeeze Candidates To Watch This Week: ShiftPixy Tops List, Trump SPAC Rejoins
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Kristine Glancy why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com