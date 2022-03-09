 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Korn Ferry Shares Gain On Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:48am   Comments
Share:
Korn Ferry Shares Gain On Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported third-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 43.3% year-over-year to $685 million, beating the consensus of $651.06 million.
  • Fee revenue of $680.7 million increased 43% Y/Y and 6% sequentially.
  • Fee revenue by line of business: Consulting $162.9 million (+19.5% Y/Y), Digital $90.19 million (+19% Y/Y), Executive Search $238.9 million (+42.2% Y/Y) and RPO and Professional Search $188.66 million (+98.2% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.59 from $0.95 in 3Q21, beating the consensus of $1.48.
  • Operating income improved to $126.3 million versus $65.2 million in 3Q21 and the margin expanded by 490 bps to 18.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% Y/Y to $138.3 million, and the margin was flat at 20.3%.
  • Dividend: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 28, 2022.
  • Korn Ferry repurchased 304,500 shares during the quarter for $22.1 million.
  • Q4 Outlook: Korn Ferry expects fee revenue to be $670 million - $690 million, and EPS of $1.44 - $1.60.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $1.49 - $1.63, above the consensus of $1.37.
  • Price Action: KFY shares traded higher by 5.40% at $64.31 during the market session on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KFY)

Recap: Korn Ferry Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 9, 2022
Korn Ferry Earnings Preview
Buyout Group Slashes Offer For 51Job, Others To Follow?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com