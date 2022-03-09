Korn Ferry Shares Gain On Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported third-quarter FY22 total revenue growth of 43.3% year-over-year to $685 million, beating the consensus of $651.06 million.
- Fee revenue of $680.7 million increased 43% Y/Y and 6% sequentially.
- Fee revenue by line of business: Consulting $162.9 million (+19.5% Y/Y), Digital $90.19 million (+19% Y/Y), Executive Search $238.9 million (+42.2% Y/Y) and RPO and Professional Search $188.66 million (+98.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $1.59 from $0.95 in 3Q21, beating the consensus of $1.48.
- Operating income improved to $126.3 million versus $65.2 million in 3Q21 and the margin expanded by 490 bps to 18.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 43% Y/Y to $138.3 million, and the margin was flat at 20.3%.
- Dividend: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share payable on April 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 28, 2022.
- Korn Ferry repurchased 304,500 shares during the quarter for $22.1 million.
- Q4 Outlook: Korn Ferry expects fee revenue to be $670 million - $690 million, and EPS of $1.44 - $1.60.
- It expects an adjusted EPS of $1.49 - $1.63, above the consensus of $1.37.
- Price Action: KFY shares traded higher by 5.40% at $64.31 during the market session on Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Movers Trading Ideas