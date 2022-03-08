 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gatos Silver's Earnings: A Preview
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:19am   Comments
Share:
Gatos Silver's Earnings: A Preview

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Gatos Silver will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13.

Gatos Silver bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 3.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Gatos Silver's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.13 0.04 -0.07
EPS Actual -0.07 0.23 -0.03 -0.15
Price Change % 3.5% -0.54% 2.79% -5.9%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver were trading at $4.17 as of March 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 68.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (GATO)

8 Materials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Expert Ratings For Gatos Silver
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 27, 2022
11 Materials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges Over 300 Points; Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings