Recap: Kopin Q4 Earnings

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kopin missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $725.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.82% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 -0.02 -0.01 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.04 -0.02 0.02 Revenue Estimate 10.30M 11.16M 11.45M 9.33M Revenue Actual 10.89M 9.90M 11.68M 13.92M

