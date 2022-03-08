Recap: Kopin Q4 Earnings
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Kopin missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $725.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 12.82% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kopin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|-0.02
|-0.04
|-0.02
|0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|10.30M
|11.16M
|11.45M
|9.33M
|Revenue Actual
|10.89M
|9.90M
|11.68M
|13.92M
