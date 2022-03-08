 Skip to main content

Why Are Dick's Sporting Goods Shares Trading Higher Today
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 8:23am   Comments
  • Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 7.3% year-on-year, to $3.35 billion, beating the consensus of $3.29 billion.
  • Same-store sales increased 5.9% versus 19.3% growth last year and a 5.3% increase in the Q4 of FY19.
  • Same-store sales increase included a 14% increase in brick-and-mortar stores and an 11% decrease in eCommerce sales.
  • The gross profit margin expanded 391 basis points Y/Y to 37.58%. The operating margin expanded 489 basis points to 14.18%, and operating income for the quarter rose 63.8% to $475.3 million.
  • The company held $2.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of January 29, 2022. Total inventory at the end of Q4 increased 17.6% Y/Y.
  • Cash provided by operating activities for twelve months totaled $1.6 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 beat the consensus of $3.43.
  • Dividend: The company's board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4875 per share, payable in cash on March 25, 2022, to stockholders of record on March 18, 2022. This dividend represents an increase of 11% over the company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.4375 per share.
  • Outlook: Dick's Sporting sees FY22 adjusted EPS of $11.70 - $13.10, against the consensus of $11.31. It sees consolidated same-store sales to be negative 4% to flat.
  • Price Action: DKS shares are trading higher by 5.97% at $105.44 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

