Monday's Market Minute: What To Watch This Week

This morning, traders and investors are gearing up for what looks like another busy week, with geopolitical tensions, energy prices, and inflation as the primary focal points. Overnight, crude oil traded up to 130.50 – levels not seen since July of 2008. The move up in crude comes in reaction to news that the U.S. is considering a Russian oil embargo; this has investors moving away from riskier assets like stocks and stock index futures products to the U.S. dollar and gold, both recently touching multi-year highs.

Let's take a minute to look at what you should be keeping an eye on this week. First, in terms of economic data, we have JOLTS, CPI, Consumer Sentiment, and a few treasury auctions. In addition to the data due out, keep an eye on headlines tied to the war on Ukraine during these volatile times.

In terms of earnings, we have Dick’s Sporting Goods, Bumble, Casey’s, Campbell’s, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Oracle, Ulta Beauty, and JD.com, to name a few, all of which could move markets and will provide further insight as to consumer spending habits.

We also have some central bank activity: the ECB meets later this week. The euro currency has been selling off as the ECB has been unwilling to raise rates. The weakening euro has fueled the U.S. dollar to levels not seen since the spring of 2020. Lastly, we have the WASDE report, and with grains already bid into the release, it will be interesting to see if the numbers will ease any of the price pressures.

Image sourced from Pixabay

