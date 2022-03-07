 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 4:13am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $856.85 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares dropped 4.5% to close at $65.94 on Friday.
  • Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) reported a $300 million common stock buyback program. Silgan shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.83 on Friday.
  • Analysts are expecting Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $376.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Vermilion Energy shares rose 1.5% to $20.00 in after-hours trading.

  • bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported a Q4 loss of $2.14 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $3.01 per share. Its total revenue from continuing operations came in at $1.6 million. bluebird bio shares gained 1% to $5.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $515.85 million after the closing bell. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares fell 1.3% to $10.41 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

