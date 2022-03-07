5 Stocks To Watch For March 7, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $856.85 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares dropped 4.5% to close at $65.94 on Friday.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGN) reported a $300 million common stock buyback program. Silgan shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.83 on Friday.

(NASDAQ: SLGN) reported a $300 million common stock buyback program. Silgan shares gained 0.9% to close at $41.83 on Friday. Analysts are expecting Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) to have earned $0.58 per share on revenue of $376.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Vermilion Energy shares rose 1.5% to $20.00 in after-hours trading.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) reported a Q4 loss of $2.14 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $3.01 per share. Its total revenue from continuing operations came in at $1.6 million. bluebird bio shares gained 1% to $5.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) to post quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $515.85 million after the closing bell. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares fell 1.3% to $10.41 in after-hours trading.

