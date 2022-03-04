4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

US crude oil futures traded higher by around 4% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions

The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Steve Parry acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $9.03 thousand.

(NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Steve Parry acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $9.03 thousand. What’s Happening: Dirtt Environmental Solns recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.19 per share.

Dirtt Environmental Solns recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.19 per share. What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network.

Archer Aviation

The Trade : Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) 10% owner Marc E Lore acquired a total of 315,909 shares at an average price of $3.04. The insider spent around $960.1 thousand to buy those shares.

: (NYSE:ACHR) 10% owner Marc E Lore acquired a total of 315,909 shares at an average price of $3.04. The insider spent around $960.1 thousand to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Archer Aviation, in January, named Mark Mesler as CFO.

: Archer Aviation, in January, named Mark Mesler as CFO. What Archer Aviation Does: Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. It is creating the electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Also check this: Insiders Buy Around $2.8M Of 3 Stocks

Outlook Therapeutics

The Trade : Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt Hilzinger acquired a total of 27,708 shares at an average price of $1.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $46.83 thousand.

: (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt Hilzinger acquired a total of 27,708 shares at an average price of $1.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $46.83 thousand. What’s Happening : Outlook Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.

: Outlook Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share. What Outlook Therapeutics Does: Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.

PLAYSTUDIOS