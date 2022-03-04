4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
US crude oil futures traded higher by around 4% on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
- The Trade: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Director Steve Parry acquired a total of 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.81. To acquire these shares, it cost $9.03 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Dirtt Environmental Solns recently posted a Q4 loss of $0.19 per share.
- What DIRTT Environmental Solutions Does: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network.
Archer Aviation
- The Trade: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) 10% owner Marc E Lore acquired a total of 315,909 shares at an average price of $3.04. The insider spent around $960.1 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: Archer Aviation, in January, named Mark Mesler as CFO.
- What Archer Aviation Does: Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. It is creating the electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.
Outlook Therapeutics
- The Trade: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Director Kurt Hilzinger acquired a total of 27,708 shares at an average price of $1.69. To acquire these shares, it cost around $46.83 thousand.
- What’s Happening: Outlook Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.08 per share.
- What Outlook Therapeutics Does: Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.
PLAYSTUDIOS
- The Trade: PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) CEO and Chairman Andrew Pascal acquired a total of 29,500 shares at an average price of $4.20. The insider spent $123.79 thousand to buy those shares.
- What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- What PLAYSTUDIOS Does: PLAYSTUDIOS Inc is engaged in gaming and related business. Some of the games offered by the company include My Vegas Bingo, My Vegas Slots, POP Slots, and Kingdom Boss.
