United States Steel Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

Shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) traded today at $31.55, eclipsing its 12-month high. So far today approximately 6.9 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 21.5 million shares.

United States Steel Corporation share prices have moved between a 12-month high of $31.55 and a 12-month low of $16.82 and are now trading 84% above that low price at $31.00 per share.

United States Steel Corp operates primarily in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company’s operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel’s integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It primarily serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

United States Steel Corporation defies analysts with a current price ($31.00) 5.8% above its average consensus price target of $29.20.

