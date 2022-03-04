 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mammoth Energy Services' Q4 Results Miss Estimates
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Mammoth Energy Services' Q4 Results Miss Estimates
  • Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 32.7% year-over-year to $57.23 million, missing the consensus of $62.90 million.
  • Q4 operating loss reduced to $(12.08) million from $(23.08) million in 4Q20.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $(0.25) from $(0.26) a year ago, missing the consensus of $(0.23).
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved to $17.21 million from $7.54 million a year ago, and the margin expanded to 30.1% from 8.9%.
  • SG&A expenses, as a percentage of total revenue, SG&A expenses were 6% in 4Q21, compared to 36% in 4Q20 and 73% for 3Q21.
  • As of March 2, 2022, Mammoth had cash on hand of $7.2 million and outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility of $83.7 million.
  • The company used cash in operating activities of $18.85 million in FY21, compared to cash generated of $6.97 million a year ago.
  • "As we enter 2022, we see improved macro-economic trends that we believe will drive increased demand for our two largest business segments, well completion services, and infrastructure services," commented CEO Arty Straehla.
  • Price Action: TUSK shares closed higher by 4.05% at $1.54 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TUSK)

Recap: Mammoth Energy Services Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For March 4, 2022
Preview: Mammoth Energy Services's Earnings
A Look Into Mammoth Energy Services's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com