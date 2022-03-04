 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2022

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 6:23am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $383.72 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares rose 0.8% to $48.12 in after-hours trading.
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares dropped 2.9% to $517.77 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.01 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. inTEST shares rose 0.7% to $11.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: MannKind, Crexendo And More

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. Broadcom shares gained 2.8% to $595.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. For fiscal 2022, Gap is guiding for adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.85 to $2.05, versus an estimate of $1.86. Gap shares jumped 7.6% to $15.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Executives Sell More Than $47M Of 5 Stocks

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COST + AVGO)

Costco Q2 Earnings Highlights: Revenue & EPS Beat, Store Sales Up 12.6% And Early February Numbers
Broadcom: Q1 Earnings Insights
Costco Wholesale: Q2 Earnings Insights
Costco Wholesale Whale Trades For March 03
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com