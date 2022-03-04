5 Stocks To Watch For March 4, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $383.72 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares rose 0.8% to $48.12 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: HIBB) to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $383.72 million before the opening bell. Hibbett shares rose 0.8% to $48.12 in after-hours trading. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares dropped 2.9% to $517.77 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Costco shares dropped 2.9% to $517.77 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting inTEST Corporation (NYSE: INTT) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $22.01 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. inTEST shares rose 0.7% to $11.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out this: 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying: MannKind, Crexendo And More

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. Broadcom shares gained 2.8% to $595.00 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: AVGO) reported upbeat results for its first quarter and issued strong Q2 sales guidance. Broadcom shares gained 2.8% to $595.00 in the after-hours trading session. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) posted a narrower-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. For fiscal 2022, Gap is guiding for adjusted earnings per share in a range of $1.85 to $2.05, versus an estimate of $1.86. Gap shares jumped 7.6% to $15.33 in the after-hours trading session.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

Also check out: Executives Sell More Than $47M Of 5 Stocks