UMC Reports February Sales; Goldman Sachs Downgrades To Buy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:08am   Comments
  • United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMCreported a February sales growth of 39.2% year-on-year to NT$20.8 billion (~740 million).
  • Revenue for the period January - February grew 35.5% Y/Y to NT$41.3 billion.
  • Related Content: United Microelectronics Tops Q4 Consensus; Sees Market Demand To Exceed Supply
  • Analyst Rating: Goldman Sachs analyst Bruce Lu downgraded UMC to Buy from Conviction Buy with a price target of NT$71.2, down from NT$114.5 (31.4% upside), as part of a broader research note on Taiwan Semiconductors. 
  • The analyst states that against the backdrop of a higher rate environment, Goldman Sachs macro analysts now expect equity valuations to be pushed lower.
  • Price Action: UMC shares closed lower by 0.83% at $9.52 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for UMC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2021BernsteinDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
Feb 2020China RenaissanceUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2019CitigroupUpgradesSellNeutral

