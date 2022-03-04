UMC Reports February Sales; Goldman Sachs Downgrades To Buy
- United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE: UMC) reported a February sales growth of 39.2% year-on-year to NT$20.8 billion (~740 million).
- Revenue for the period January - February grew 35.5% Y/Y to NT$41.3 billion.
- Analyst Rating: Goldman Sachs analyst Bruce Lu downgraded UMC to Buy from Conviction Buy with a price target of NT$71.2, down from NT$114.5 (31.4% upside), as part of a broader research note on Taiwan Semiconductors.
- The analyst states that against the backdrop of a higher rate environment, Goldman Sachs macro analysts now expect equity valuations to be pushed lower.
- Price Action: UMC shares closed lower by 0.83% at $9.52 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for UMC
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2021
|Bernstein
|Downgrades
|Market Perform
|Underperform
|Feb 2020
|China Renaissance
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Nov 2019
|Citigroup
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Neutral
