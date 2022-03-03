 Skip to main content

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Lowe's Companies Stock In The Last 15 Years
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 6.03% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In LOW: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 3.07 shares of Lowe's Companies at the time with $100. This investment in LOW would have produced an average annual return of 13.86%. Currently, Lowe's Companies has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion.

Lowe's Companies's Share Price Over Last 15 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in Lowe's Companies you would have approximately $696.46 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

You can check out Benzinga's market data in an enhanced view on Benzinga Pro

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

