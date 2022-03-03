 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Rush Street Interactive's Q4 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:59am   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Rush Street Interactive's Q4 Results
  • Analysts lowered the price target on Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE: RSI) following the company's Q4 results.
  • Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $10 price target, implying a 25% upside.
  • Wells Fargo maintained Equal-Weight on the company and reduced the price target from $16 to $11, implying a 37% upside.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly lowered the price target from $14 to $11 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • Needham maintained Buy on the company and lowered the price target from $17 to $12, implying a 50% upside.
  • The company reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 31% year-on-year, to $130.6 million, missing the consensus of $135.84 million.
  • Real-Money Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in the U.S. rose 28% Y/Y with average revenue per MAU (ARPMAU) of $327 in Q4.
  • The operating costs and expenses rose 16.8% Y/Y to $167.6 million. The operating loss for the quarter was $(37.1) million versus $(43.5) million last year.
  • The company held $281 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(31.2) million. EPS loss of $(0.17) missed the consensus of $(0.11).
  • Outlook: Rush street sees FY22 sales of $580 million - $630 million versus the consensus of $611 million.
  • Price Action: RSI shares are trading lower by 22.2% at $7.90 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RSI)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; U.S. Jobless Claims Fall To 215,000
Why Rush Street Interactive Shares Are Falling Today
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 3, 2022
Analyst Ratings For Rush Street Interactive
26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com