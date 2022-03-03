Thursday's Market Minute: Resilient Russell 2000 Now Near A Technical Top

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Russell 2000 futures diverged from the other three major equity indexes as they floundered in recent weeks, with the small-caps’ trend direction looking far more sideways than downward. When other indices were making major new lows on Feb. 24, the Russell’s reaction was much milder; its new low was only about -0.5% lower than the previous intraday spike on Jan. 24, while the /ES was down as much as -2.6% during the same time. This is important because the Russell is regarded as more of a risk-on asset than other indices, and if it starts showing strength it could be a sign markets are starting to calm.

Either way, those extreme lows didn’t stick, and now equity bulls have enjoyed a sizeable bounce. But now price is coming back to the recent highs near 2,080, which is roughly in convergence with the downward-sloping trend line from the yearly highs in November to January’s high close near 2,270. Some other noteworthy potential sources of resistance include the yearly -1 Standard Deviation Channel near 2,052, the 50-Day Simple Moving Average near 2,090 and the 63-Day Exponential Moving Average near 2,099. To the downside, watch the 21-Day EMA near 2,032.

Image sourced from Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.