 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bilibili Shares Are Soaring Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Why Bilibili Shares Are Soaring Today

Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILIreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $907.1 million, missing the consensus of $913.9 million.

Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 35% Y/Y to 271.7 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 35% Y/Y to 252.4 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 34% Y/Y to 72.2 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 37% Y/Y to 24.5 million.

Revenues from mobile games were $203.3 million, up 15% Y/Y, VAS grew 52% Y/Y to $297.3 million, advertising jumped 120% Y/Y to $249.1 million. E-commerce revenues increased 35% Y/Y to $157.4 million.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.66) beat the consensus loss of $(0.68). Bilibili held $4.7 billion in cash and equivalents.

Share Buyback: The board approved a share buyback of up to $500 million of its ADSs for the next 24 months. In addition, Chair and CEO Rui Chen looks to use his funds to purchase up to $10 million of the company's ADSs in the open market for the next 24 months.

Outlook: Bilibili sees Q1 FY22 revenues of RMB5.3 billion - RMB5.5 billion.

Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 8.26% at $32.65 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILI)

Bilibili: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For March 3, 2022
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Earnings Preview For Bilibili
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com