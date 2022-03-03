Why Bilibili Shares Are Soaring Today

Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 51% year-on-year to $907.1 million, missing the consensus of $913.9 million.

Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 35% Y/Y to 271.7 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 35% Y/Y to 252.4 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed 34% Y/Y to 72.2 million, and Average monthly paying users (MPUs) jumped 37% Y/Y to 24.5 million.

Revenues from mobile games were $203.3 million, up 15% Y/Y, VAS grew 52% Y/Y to $297.3 million, advertising jumped 120% Y/Y to $249.1 million. E-commerce revenues increased 35% Y/Y to $157.4 million.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.66) beat the consensus loss of $(0.68). Bilibili held $4.7 billion in cash and equivalents.

Share Buyback: The board approved a share buyback of up to $500 million of its ADSs for the next 24 months. In addition, Chair and CEO Rui Chen looks to use his funds to purchase up to $10 million of the company's ADSs in the open market for the next 24 months.

Outlook: Bilibili sees Q1 FY22 revenues of RMB5.3 billion - RMB5.5 billion.

Price Action: BILI shares traded higher by 8.26% at $32.65 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

