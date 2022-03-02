Splunk: Q4 Earnings Insights
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Splunk beat estimated earnings by 447.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.19.
Revenue was up $156.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.50
|-0.69
|-0.70
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.62
|-0.91
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|650.98M
|562.82M
|491.32M
|682.03M
|Revenue Actual
|664.75M
|605.74M
|502.05M
|745.08M
