Splunk: Q4 Earnings Insights

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Splunk beat estimated earnings by 447.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was up $156.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Splunk's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.50 -0.69 -0.70 0.04 EPS Actual -0.37 -0.62 -0.91 0.38 Revenue Estimate 650.98M 562.82M 491.32M 682.03M Revenue Actual 664.75M 605.74M 502.05M 745.08M

