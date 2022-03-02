What's Going On With Celsius Holdings Stock Today?

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) is trading lower Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.

Celsius said quarterly revenue increased 192% year-over-year to $104.3 million, which beat the $92.09 million estimate. Domestic revenue increased 238%, while international revenue increased 15% year-over-year.

Celsius has become the second largest energy drink on the Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) marketplace with a 20.24% market share, ahead of Red Bull and behind Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: MNST).

Celsius grew by 94% year-over-year on Amazon, outpacing the energy drink category, which grew by 37.31%.

Celsius engages in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning beverages.

CELH Price Action: Celsius has traded as low as $39.45 and as high as $110.22 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 5.14% at $59.57 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Celsius.