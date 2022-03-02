 Skip to main content

Why Salesforce Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2022 8:56am
Why Salesforce Shares Are Rising Today

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance above estimates. 

Salesforce said quarterly revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $7.33 billion, which beat the $7.24 billion estimate. The company reported quarterly earnings of 84 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 75 cents per share. 

"As we continue to see tremendous demand from customers, we’re raising our FY23 revenue guidance to $32.1 billion at the high-end of range, with non-GAAP operating margin of 20%, and operating cash flow growth of 22% year-over-year," said Marc Benioff, chair and co-CEO of Salesforce.

Salesforce expects first-quarter revenue to be between $7.37 billion and $7.38 billion versus the $7.26 billion estimate. The company expects adjusted earnings of 93 to 94 cents per share versus the estimate of 99 cents per share. 

Analyst Assessment: 

  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Salesforce with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $365 to $330.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead maintained Salesforce with a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $210 to $225.
  • Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained Salesforce with a Strong Buy rating and lowered the price target from $340 to $300.

CRM Price Action: Salesforce has traded as low as $184.44 and as high as $311.75 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 4.58% at $218.45 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Salesforce.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Mar 2022Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

