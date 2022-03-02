 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 7:27am   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results
  • Analysts adjusted their price targets on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRMpost Q4 results.
  • Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $233 from $220 (11.5% upside) and kept a Neutral.
  • The company "delivered a reassuring" Q4 and outlook, which should help alleviate concerns around the health of the front office and general IT spending.
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $225 from $210 (7.8% upside) and kept a Neutral. 
  • The company's Q4 results were "solid," and evidence suggests that its growth profile is proving to be "durable" even with the second anniversary of the pandemic approaching.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Salesforce with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $365 to $330 (58% upside).
  • Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 3.89% at $217.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for CRM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CRM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRM)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Powell; Crude Oil Jumps Over 5%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 2, 2022
Salesforce.com: Q4 Earnings Insights
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Manufacturing Data; Crude Oil Surges 3%
5 Stocks To Watch For March 1, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BSYRBC CapitalMaintains55.0
BIDUChina RenaissanceMaintains228.0
COLDRBC CapitalMaintains34.0
ITRIStephens & Co.Maintains65.0
BRPWells FargoMaintains39.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com