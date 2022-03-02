Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results
- Analysts adjusted their price targets on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) post Q4 results.
- Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $233 from $220 (11.5% upside) and kept a Neutral.
- The company "delivered a reassuring" Q4 and outlook, which should help alleviate concerns around the health of the front office and general IT spending.
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $225 from $210 (7.8% upside) and kept a Neutral.
- The company's Q4 results were "solid," and evidence suggests that its growth profile is proving to be "durable" even with the second anniversary of the pandemic approaching.
- Piper Sandler analyst Clarke Jeffries maintained Salesforce with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $365 to $330 (58% upside).
- Price Action: CRM shares traded higher by 3.89% at $217.01 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for CRM
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Mar 2022
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
