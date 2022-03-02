 Skip to main content

Amneal Pharma's Q4 Earnings Fall Short Of Expectations, Sees FY22 Sales Growth Of 7%
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 8:57am   Comments
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) reports Q4 revenue of $537 million, an increase of 5% Y/Y, marginally missing the consensus of $537.35 million.

  • The increase was driven by Generic product launches and growth in Specialty products Rytary and Unithroid, partially offset by price erosion.
  • Adjusted EPS was $0.18, below the consensus of $0.20, and better than $0.14 posted a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $126 million, reflecting higher adjusted gross profit driven by higher revenues, reduced material costs, and operating efficiencies, partially offset by higher expenses.
  • Related: Amneal's $83M Saol Acquisition Deal Expands Its Neurology Presence Into Spasticity.
  • The company also entered the U.S. biosimilar market with FDA approval for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen, marketed under the proprietary name Releuko.
  • Releuko is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils, a type of white blood cells that fight infection) commonly experienced by chemotherapy patients. 
  • Amneal expects to launch Releuko in Q3 of 2022.
  • Outlook: Amneal expects FY22 sales of $2.15 billion - $2.25 billion, compared to the consensus of $2.17 billion.
  • The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.80 - $0.85, below the consensus of $0.90.
  • It expects adjusted EBITDA of $540 million - $560 million, with operating cash flow of $225 million - $250 million.
  • Price Action: AMRX shares closed 2.25% higher at $4.54 during after-hours trading on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

