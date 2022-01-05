Amneal's $83M Saol Acquisition Deal Expands Its Neurology Presence Into Spasticity
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) has agreed to acquire Saol's Baclofen franchise, including Lioresal, Lyvispah, and a pipeline product under development for $83.5 million in cash.
- The acquisition expands Amneal's commercial institutional and specialty portfolio in neurology while adding commercial infrastructure in advance of its entry into the biosimilar institutional market.
- The transaction is expected to be accretive to Amneal's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS results for 2022.
- Lioresal is an intrathecal baclofen product delivered through an implantable intrathecal pump to manage severe spasticity of cerebral or spinal origin for the institutional market.
- It has approximately $25 million in annual net revenue.
- Lyvispah is a baclofen oral granules specialty product recently approved by the FDA for spasticity.
- The product will launch in 2022.
- Together, Amneal expects these two products to generate between $40 and $50 million in combined annual net revenues by 2025.
- At the end of Q3, Amneal held cash and cash equivalents of $302.6 million.
- Price Action: AMRX shares are up 4.29% at $5.10 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
