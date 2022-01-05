 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amneal's $83M Saol Acquisition Deal Expands Its Neurology Presence Into Spasticity
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 7:35am   Comments
Share:
Amneal's $83M Saol Acquisition Deal Expands Its Neurology Presence Into Spasticity

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) has agreed to acquire Saol's Baclofen franchise, including Lioresal, Lyvispah, and a pipeline product under development for $83.5 million in cash

  • The acquisition expands Amneal's commercial institutional and specialty portfolio in neurology while adding commercial infrastructure in advance of its entry into the biosimilar institutional market. 
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive to Amneal's adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS results for 2022.
  • Lioresal is an intrathecal baclofen product delivered through an implantable intrathecal pump to manage severe spasticity of cerebral or spinal origin for the institutional market. 
  • It has approximately $25 million in annual net revenue. 
  • Lyvispah is a baclofen oral granules specialty product recently approved by the FDA for spasticity. 
  • The product will launch in 2022. 
  • Together, Amneal expects these two products to generate between $40 and $50 million in combined annual net revenues by 2025.
  • At the end of Q3, Amneal held cash and cash equivalents of $302.6 million.
  • Price Action: AMRX shares are up 4.29% at $5.10 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMRX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
TherapeuticsMD, Amneal Settle US Patent Litigation For Bijuva
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Strikes Deal To Supply COVID Vaccine to Bahrain, TherapeuticsMD & Amneal Settle Patent Lawsuit, Reata Awaits Adcom
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com