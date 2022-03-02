Here's How Innoviz Fared In FY21
- Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ) reported FY21 revenue of $5.5 million compared to $(9.4) million in 2020.
- InnovizOne-related revenues in 2021 were $4.3 million, increasing 28% Y/Y.
- EPS loss of $(1.54) versus $(5.99) a year ago.
- Innoviz held $304 million in cash and equivalents and used $84.4 million in operating cash flow.
- "We reached a design freeze for our automotive product, InnovizOne, and are now working to complete production readiness to launch our customer program," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder.
- "Entering the new year with five new pre-production programs as well as serial production programs at advanced stages of negotiations with several key car makers has put us on a trajectory for another successful year."
- Innoviz increased its FY22 forward-looking order book from $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion to reflect the expansion of the shuttle program through the use of more LiDARs per shuttle.
- Price Action: INVZ shares closed lower by 3.75% at $3.85 on Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.