 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Here's How Innoviz Fared In FY21
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:13am   Comments
Share:
Here's How Innoviz Fared In FY21
  • Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZreported FY21 revenue of $5.5 million compared to $(9.4) million in 2020.
  • InnovizOne-related revenues in 2021 were $4.3 million, increasing 28% Y/Y. 
  • EPS loss of $(1.54) versus $(5.99) a year ago.
  • Innoviz held $304 million in cash and equivalents and used $84.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • "We reached a design freeze for our automotive product, InnovizOne, and are now working to complete production readiness to launch our customer program," said Omer Keilaf, CEO and co-founder. 
  • "Entering the new year with five new pre-production programs as well as serial production programs at advanced stages of negotiations with several key car makers has put us on a trajectory for another successful year."
  • Innoviz increased its FY22 forward-looking order book from $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion to reflect the expansion of the shuttle program through the use of more LiDARs per shuttle.
  • Price Action: INVZ shares closed lower by 3.75% at $3.85 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INVZ)

Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022
Bruce Linton's Óskare Capital Announces Strategic Cannabis Investment Partnership
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com