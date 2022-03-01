PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PAR Technology beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.38.

Revenue was up $23.08 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.33 -0.34 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.36 -0.36 -0.34 -0.37 Revenue Estimate 72.12M 65.20M 57.94M 57.72M Revenue Actual 77.86M 68.95M 54.47M 58.52M

