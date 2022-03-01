PAR Technology: Q4 Earnings Insights
PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PAR Technology beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.38.
Revenue was up $23.08 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 3.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PAR Technology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.55
|-0.33
|-0.34
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.36
|-0.36
|-0.34
|-0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|72.12M
|65.20M
|57.94M
|57.72M
|Revenue Actual
|77.86M
|68.95M
|54.47M
|58.52M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings