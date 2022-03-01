GoodRx Plunges As Q4 Fall Short Of Expectations, Analysts Cut Price Target
Consumer-focused digital healthcare, GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares are plunging after the company's Q4 FY21 earnings came in below expectations.
- Several analysts have downgraded the stock with reduced price targets in reaction to the earnings.
- SVB Leerink maintains GoodRx with an Outperform and lowers the price target from $49 to $33.
- Goldman Sachs maintains GoodRx with a Buy with a price target of $30, down from $43.
- RBC Capital maintains GoodRx with an Outperform and price target lowered from $50 to $35.
- Cowen & Co analyst downgrades GoodRx from Outperform to Market Perform and price target cut from $49 to $22.
- Barclays has lowered the price target to $35 from $43 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the "softer" 2022 guidance.
- The management cited a longer than anticipated and more cumulative impact from Covid as the driver behind revenue momentum slowing throughout Q4 and into January, notes analyst Steve Valiquette.
- GoodRx reported Q4 FY21 sales of $213.3 million +39% Y/Y but missed the consensus of $217.46 million.
- It reported Q4 EPS of $0.09, below the consensus of $0.10.
- For Q1 FY22, GoodRx expects sales of ~$200 million versus the consensus of $227.92 million.
- For FY22, the company forecasts sales growth of ~23%, equivalent to ~$916.8 million, compared to the consensus of $1.02 billion.
- Price Action: GDRX shares are down 38.4% at $16.89 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for GDRX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Mar 2022
|Goldman Sachs
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for GDRX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Downgrades Health Care Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers