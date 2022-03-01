 Skip to main content

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 8:19am   Comments
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 6.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.85 versus an estimate of $-0.91.

Revenue was up $1.82 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 7.29% increase in the share price the next day.

 

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

