Chimerix: Q4 Earnings Insights
Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chimerix missed estimated earnings by 164.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.17.
Revenue was up $1.07 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 6.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chimerix's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.19
|-0.41
|-0.20
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.21
|-0.18
|-0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|5.98M
|480.00K
|450.00K
|1.03M
|Revenue Actual
|107.00K
|391.00K
|1.44M
|1.12M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News