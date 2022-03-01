Recap: Epizyme Q4 Earnings
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Epizyme missed estimated earnings by 8.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.49 versus an estimate of $-0.45.
Revenue was up $3.21 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16 which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Epizyme's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.48
|-0.62
|-0.58
|-0.58
|EPS Actual
|-0.64
|-0.63
|-0.69
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|13.18M
|8.72M
|6.56M
|6.19M
|Revenue Actual
|5.20M
|13.01M
|7.63M
|8.38M
