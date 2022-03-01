Recap: Interface Q4 Earnings
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Interface beat estimated earnings by 51.61%, reporting an EPS of $0.47 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $62.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.89% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Interface's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.26
|0.04
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.30
|0.17
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|315.17M
|292.03M
|252.70M
|278.80M
|Revenue Actual
|312.71M
|294.79M
|253.26M
|276.95M
