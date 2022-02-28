 Skip to main content

Raytheon Technologies Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

InvestorBrandNetwork  
February 28, 2022
Raytheon Technologies Corporation Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE: RTX) traded today at $101.38, eclipsing its 12-month high. Approximately 4.3 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.6 million shares.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation defies analysts with a current price ($101.05) 2.8% above its average consensus price target of $98.17.

Raytheon Technologies is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to the commercial aerospace manufactures and to the defense market as a prime and subprime contractor. The company operates in four segments: Pratt & Whitney, an engine manufacturer, Collins Aerospace, which is a diversified aerospace supplier, and intelligence, space and airborne systems, a mix between a sensors business and a government IT contractor, and integrated defense and missile systems, a defense prime contractor focusing on missiles and missile defense hardware.

In the past 12 months, shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation have traded between a low of $71.99 and a high of $101.38 and are now at $101.05, which is 40% above that low price.

Posted-In: InvestorBrandNetwork Partner ContentEarnings News Tech

