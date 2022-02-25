 Skip to main content

Here's How Liberty Media Fared In Q4
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Here's How Liberty Media Fared In Q4
  • Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: FWONA) (NASDAQ: LSXMKreported fourth-quarter and year-end 2021 results, with results attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group, Formula One Group, and Braves Group.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Group: Liberty SiriusXM reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 4.2% year-on-year to $2.28 billion.
  • Liberty SiriusXM reported a positive operating income of $450 million versus $(527) million a year back.
  • Liberty SiriusXM's adjusted OIBDA was $666 million versus $655 million a year ago.
  • Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 81.2% as of January 28, 2022. The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's interests in SiriusXM.
  • RelatedSirius XM Clocks 8% Revenue Growth In FY21 Backed By Subscriber Addons; Declares Special Cash Dividend.
  • Formula One Group reported Q4 revenue growth of 62.3% Y/Y to $787 million.
  • The group reported an operating income of $62 million and an adjusted OIBDA of $168 million.
  • Braves Group reported Q4 revenue growth of 191.4% Y/Y to $102 million. The adjusted OIBDA was $18 million.
  • Total consolidated cash and equivalents totaled $2.81 billion (Sirius XM's $598 million, Formula One's $2.07 billion, and Braves' $142 million).
  • Price Action: FWONA shares closed traded lower by 0.95% at $57.08 on the last check Friday.

