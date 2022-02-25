Liberty Media Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results

Liberty Media Corporation ("Liberty Media" or "Liberty") LSXMA LSXMB, LSXMK, FWONA, FWONK, BATRA, BATRK))) today reported fourth quarter and year end 2021 results. Headlines include (1):

Attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group SiriusXM reported strong full year 2021 results SiriusXM's 2021 revenue reached a record $8.70 billion; an increase of 8% compared to 2020 Full-year 2021 net income climbed to $1.31 billion; diluted EPS of $0.32 Record full-year 2021 adjusted EBITDA (2) of $2.77 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year SiriusXM exceeded all 2021 financial & operating guidance; issued new 2022 guidance on February 1 st SiriusXM announced a special dividend of $0.25 per share, returning an additional $1 billion to stockholders Estimated proceeds to Liberty of approximately $770 million, net of distributions to exchangeable bondholders Liberty Media's ownership of SiriusXM was 81.2% as of January 28, 2022 From November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, Liberty repurchased 3.8 million LSXMA/K shares at an average price per share of $49.57 for total cash consideration of $189 million Settled exchanges of the 2.25% Live Nation exchangeable debentures on January 21, 2022 for total consideration of $664 million

Attributed to Formula One Group F1 successfully completed record 22 race calendar in 2021 Planning for a new record 23 race calendar in 2022, beginning in Bahrain on March 20 th Audience figures grew across TV and digital platforms Cumulative TV viewers up 4% to 1.55 billion; average TV viewers per race was 70.3 million Cumulative viewership in US up 58% Social media followers up 40% to 49 million with 1.5 billion aggregate social engagements Announced multiple renewals with race promoter partners, including China, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Spain, Bahrain and the United States From November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, Liberty effectively repurchased 2.2 million FWONA/K shares at an average price per share of $58.59 Repurchased 472 thousand FWONA shares Repurchased $64 million face value of 1% FWONK cash convertible notes due 2023, effectively retiring 1.7 million underlying FWONK shares

Attributed to Braves Group Completed sale of minor league teams in January 2022; teams remain affiliates of Braves for future player development Battery development generated strong $8 million of operating income and $21 million of net operating income ("NOI") (2) in 2021



"It was a strong end to 2021 for the Liberty companies. The finish to the Formula 1 World Championship could not have been more suspenseful. The compelling action on the track continues to power the business's flywheel and we recently made numerous announcements around value-creating agreements. SiriusXM hit record revenue and adjusted EBITDA levels and announced a $1 billion special dividend. The Atlanta Braves are still basking in the glory of their World Series title. Live Nation benefited from incredible fan demand in the back half of the year and all leading indicators point to record performance in 2022," said Greg Maffei, Liberty Media President and CEO. "We enter this year energized and excited for the next areas of growth across the board."

Discussion of Results

Unless otherwise noted, the following discussion compares financial information for the three months or year ended December 31, 2021 to the same period in 2020.

LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP – The following table provides the financial results attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Approximately $8 million and $28 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to the Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 amounts in millions amounts in millions Liberty SiriusXM Group Revenue Sirius XM Holdings $ 2,189 $ 2,281 $ 8,040 $ 8,696 Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 2,189 $ 2,281 $ 8,040 $ 8,696 Operating Income (Loss) Sirius XM Holdings(a) (520 ) 458 790 1,945 Corporate and other (7 ) (8 ) (41 ) (28 ) Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ (527 ) $ 450 $ 749 $ 1,917 Adjusted OIBDA Sirius XM Holdings 660 669 2,575 2,770 Corporate and other (5 ) (3 ) (31 ) (15 ) Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 655 $ 666 $ 2,544 $ 2,755

__________________________ (a) Fourth quarter and full year 2020 was impacted by a $976 million non-cash impairment charge associated with Pandora.

SiriusXM is a separate publicly traded company and additional information about SiriusXM can be obtained through its website and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SiriusXM reported its stand-alone fourth quarter and full year results on February 1, 2022. For additional detail on SiriusXM's financial results, please see SiriusXM's earnings release posted to its Investor Relations website. For presentation purposes on page one of this release, we include the results of SiriusXM, as reported by SiriusXM, without regard to the purchase accounting adjustments applied by us for purposes of our financial statements. Liberty Media believes the presentation of financial results as reported by SiriusXM is useful to investors as the comparability of those results is best understood in the context of SiriusXM's historical financial presentation.

The businesses and assets attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's interests in SiriusXM, which includes its subsidiary Pandora, and Live Nation.

FORMULA ONE GROUP – The following table provides the financial results attributed to the Formula One Group for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Approximately $16 million and $40 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to the Formula One Group in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

"2021 was a remarkable year for Formula 1 in all respects. The racing was spectacular and the business produced outstanding results," said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO. "We continue to build off this strong foundation and look forward to our record setting 23-race calendar for 2022 with new cars, regulations, races and drivers."

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 amounts in millions amounts in millions Formula One Group Revenue Formula 1 $ 485 $ 787 $ 1,145 $ 2,136 Total Formula One Group $ 485 $ 787 $ 1,145 $ 2,136 Operating Income (Loss) Formula 1 $ (23 ) $ 81 $ (386 ) $ 92 Corporate and other (18 ) (19 ) (58 ) (52 ) Total Formula One Group $ (41 ) $ 62 $ (444 ) $ 40 Adjusted OIBDA Formula 1 $ 90 $ 183 $ 56 $ 495 Corporate and other (12 ) (15 ) (38 ) (29 ) Total Formula One Group $ 78 $ 168 $ 18 $ 466

The following table provides the operating results of Formula 1 ("F1").

F1 Operating Results

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) amounts in USD millions amounts in USD millions Primary Formula 1 revenue $ 439 $ 615 $ 1,029 $ 1,850 Other Formula 1 revenue 46 172 116 286 Total Formula 1 revenue $ 485 $ 787 $ 1,145 $ 2,136 Operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation included below): Team payments (270 ) (378 ) (711 ) (1,068 ) Other cost of Formula 1 revenue (94 ) (180 ) (263 ) (421 ) Cost of Formula 1 revenue $ (364 ) $ (558 ) $ (974 ) $ (1,489 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (31 ) (46 ) (115 ) (152 ) Adjusted OIBDA $ 90 $ 183 $ 56 $ 495 Stock-based compensation (2 ) (5 ) (13 ) (17 ) Depreciation and Amortization (111 ) (97 ) (429 ) (386 ) Operating income (loss) $ (23 ) 81 $ (386 ) 92 Number of races in period 7 7 17 22

Primary F1 revenue represents the majority of F1's revenue and is derived from (i) race promotion revenue, (ii) media rights fees (formerly referred to as broadcasting fees) and (iii) sponsorship fees. For the year ended December 31, 2021, these revenue streams comprised 31%, 40% and 16%, respectively, of total F1 revenue.

Beginning January 1, 2021, F1 began reclassifying certain components previously reported in Other F1 revenue into Primary F1 revenue to better align with the way it currently evaluates the business. In addition, broadcasting revenue was renamed media rights revenue. The more significant components that were reclassified into Primary F1 revenue include fees for F1 TV subscriptions, fees for licensing commercial rights for Formula 2 and Formula 3 races, fees for the origination and support of program footage, fees for broadcast rights for Formula 2 and Formula 3 races and fees for advertising rights on Formula 1's digital platforms. Following the reclassification, Other F1 revenue is primarily comprised of freight and hospitality revenue. There was $24 million and $65 million of Other F1 revenue reclassified as Primary F1 revenue for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively, to conform to the current period presentation. The impact of the revenue reclassification for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 can be found in Schedule 4 of this press release.

There were 7 and 22 races held in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively, compared to 7 and 17 races held in the fourth quarter and full year 2020 due to the compact schedule driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fan attendance continued to be assessed by relevant government authorities on a race-by-race basis throughout the year, with restrictions easing as the year progressed and significantly higher fan attendance beginning in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year. The Paddock Club operated at only one event in 2020, and even then with strictly limited capacity, and resumed more normal operations in July 2021, operating at 6 races in the third quarter and 5 in the fourth quarter.

Primary F1 revenue grew in the fourth quarter, primarily driven by increased race promotion revenue compared to the prior year where limitations on fan attendance led to one-time changes in the contractual terms of races held. Media rights revenue was flat in the fourth quarter as contractual increases and growth in F1 TV subscription revenue were offset by the impact of lower proportionate recognition of season-based income in 2021 (7/22 races took place in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 7/17 in the fourth quarter of 2020). Sponsorship revenue increased in the fourth quarter driven by revenue from new sponsors in the current year and pandemic-related reductions to sponsorship revenue recognized in the prior year, where F1 honored one-time changes in certain sponsorship contracts due to the cancellation of races that had specific sponsorship-related inventory.

Primary F1 revenue grew for the full year with increases across all primary revenue streams. Race promotion revenue grew due to five more events held in 2021, including more non-European races, some of which saw the return of capacity crowds, whereas limitations on fan attendance in the prior year led to one-time changes in the contractual terms of races held. Race promotion revenue for the full year also benefited from a one-time settlement recognized in the first quarter related to the cancellation of a race originally scheduled to commence in 2020. Media rights revenue increased for the full year driven by higher broadcasting fees due to improved terms in certain new and renewed broadcasting agreements, other contractual rate increases, strong growth in F1 TV subscription revenue and the effect on the prior year of one-time changes in contract fees resulting from the pandemic and associated calendar disruptions. Sponsorship revenue increased due to revenue from new sponsors and the impact of more races held as well as pandemic-related reductions to sponsorship revenue recognized in the prior year.

Other F1 revenue increased in the fourth quarter and full year driven by hospitality revenue generated from the return of the Paddock Club, higher licensing revenue from new contracts and growth in gaming and merchandising royalties, as well as higher freight and travel income with more races held outside Europe compared to the prior year. Other F1 revenue for the full year also benefited from the additional races held.

Operating income and adjusted OIBDA grew in the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Team payments increased in both periods driven by the growth in Primary F1 revenue and the associated impact on the calculation of the team payments, which are 100% variable under the 2021 Concorde Agreement. Team payments in 2020 included one-time fees paid to teams upon signing the 2021 Concorde Agreement and certain fixed and minimum guaranteed payments to teams under the previous agreement.

Other cost of F1 revenue is largely variable in nature and mostly relates to revenue opportunities. These costs increased in the fourth quarter and full year due to costs associated with the operation of the Paddock Club and higher technical, freight and logistics, digital media and other related costs driven by five more races in the full year and the logistic costs of more non-European races. Selling, general and administrative expense increased in the fourth quarter and full year primarily due to higher personnel costs, discretionary marketing expenses and professional fees.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group holds an approximate 2.2% intergroup interest (5.3 million notional shares) in the Formula One Group as of January 31, 2022. These shares are not included in the outstanding share count of Formula One Group in Liberty Media's most recent Form 10-K. Assuming the issuance of the shares underlying this intergroup interest, the Formula One Group outstanding share count as of January 31, 2022 would have been 237 million.

The businesses and assets attributed to the Formula One Group consist of Liberty Media's subsidiary F1, its interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation, other minority investments and an inter-group interest in the Braves Group.

BRAVES GROUP - The following table provides the financial results attributed to the Braves Group for the fourth quarter and full year 2021. Approximately $2 million and $11 million of corporate level selling, general and administrative expense (including stock-based compensation expense) was allocated to the Braves Group in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively.

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 amounts in millions amounts in millions Braves Group Revenue Corporate and other $ 35 $ 102 $ 178 $ 568 Total Braves Group $ 35 $ 102 $ 178 $ 568 Operating Income (Loss) Corporate and other (35 ) (1 ) (128 ) 20 Total Braves Group $ (35 ) $ (1 ) $ (128 ) $ 20 Adjusted OIBDA Corporate and other (4 ) 18 (53 ) 104 Total Braves Group $ (4 ) $ 18 $ (53 ) $ 104

The following table provides the operating results of Braves Holdings, LLC ("Braves").

Braves Operating Results

Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 amounts in millions amounts in millions Baseball revenue $ 23 $ 93 $ 142 $ 526 Development revenue 12 9 36 42 Total revenue $ 35 $ 102 $ 178 $ 568 Operating expenses (excluding stock-based compensation included below): Other operating expenses (27 ) (62 ) (170 ) (377 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses (12 ) (21 ) (57 ) (80 ) Adjusted OIBDA $ (4 ) $ 19 $ (49 ) $ 111 Stock-based compensation (14 ) (2 ) (3 ) (8 ) Depreciation and Amortization (15 ) (16 ) (69 ) (72 ) Operating income (loss) $ (33 ) $ 1 $ (121 ) $ 31 Regular season home games in period — 3 30 79 Postseason home games in period 6 8 7 8 Baseball revenue per home game $ 3.8 $ 8.5 $ 3.8 $ 6.0

Baseball revenue is comprised of (i) ballpark operations (ticket sales, concessions, corporate sales, retail, suites, premium seat fees and postseason), (ii) local broadcast rights and (iii) shared Major League Baseball revenue streams, including national broadcast rights and licensing. Development revenue is derived from the Battery Atlanta mixed-use facilities and primarily includes rental income.

There were 11 and 87 home games (including postseason) played in the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively, compared to 6 and 37 home games played in the comparable prior year periods. The 2021 regular season began with fans in attendance at 33% capacity for the first home game beginning April 9th, which increased to 50% capacity beginning April 23rd and further expanded to 100% capacity beginning May 7th. There were no fans in attendance during the 2020 regular season.

Baseball revenue increased in the fourth quarter and full year as all primary sources of revenue grew driven by the increase in the number of regular and postseason home games played with significantly more fans in attendance and the Braves success in the 2021 postseason as World Series Champions. Development revenue decreased in the fourth quarter due to modified timing of revenue recognition surrounding various 2021 lease commencements. Development revenue for the full year increased due to rental income from various new lease commencements and a reduction in deferred payment arrangements.

Operating income and adjusted OIBDA increased in the fourth quarter and full year. Revenue growth more than offset increased operating costs as player salaries and facility and game day expenses returned to more normalized levels in 2021. Selling, general and administrative expense increased in the fourth quarter and full year primarily due to higher marketing expense and the absence of COVID-19 related cost reduction initiatives that impacted the 2020 season.

The Formula One Group holds an approximate 11.0% intergroup interest (6.8 million notional shares) and the Liberty SiriusXM Group holds an approximate 3.7% intergroup interest (2.3 million notional shares) in the Braves Group as of January 31, 2022. These shares are not included in the outstanding share count of the Braves Group in Liberty Media's most recent Form 10-K. Assuming the issuance of the shares underlying these intergroup interests, the Braves Group outstanding share count as of January 31, 2022 would have been 62 million.

The businesses and assets attributed to the Braves Group consist primarily of Liberty Media's subsidiary the Braves, which indirectly owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club and certain assets and liabilities associated with the Braves' ballpark and mixed-use development project.

Share Repurchases

From November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, Liberty SiriusXM Group repurchased approximately 2.9 million Series C Liberty SiriusXM shares LSXMK at an average cost per share of $49.98 for total cash consideration of $146 million and repurchased approximately 879 thousand Series A Liberty SiriusXM shares LSXMA at an average cost per share of $48.22 for total cash consideration of $42 million.

From November 1, 2021 through January 31, 2022, Formula One Group repurchased approximately 472 thousand Series A Liberty Formula One shares FWONA at an average cost per share of $56.10 for total cash consideration of $26 million.

The total remaining repurchase authorization for Liberty Media as of February 1, 2022 is approximately $406 million and can be applied to repurchases of Series A and Series C shares of any of the Liberty Media Corporation tracking stocks.

FOOTNOTES

NOTES

The following financial information with respect to Liberty Media's equity affiliates and available for sale securities is intended to supplement Liberty Media's consolidated balance sheet and statement of operations to be included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Fair Value of Corporate Public Holdings

(amounts in millions) 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 Liberty SiriusXM Group Live Nation Investment(a) $ 6,347 $ 8,336 iHeart(b) 149 — Public Holdings(c) 50 50 Total Liberty SiriusXM Group $ 6,546 $ 8,386 Formula One Group Public Holdings(c) 194 167 Total Formula One Group $ 194 $ 167 Braves Group N/A N/A Total Liberty Media $ 6,740 $ 8,553

__________________________ (a) Represents the fair value of the equity investment in Live Nation. In accordance with GAAP, Liberty Media accounts for its investment in the equity of Live Nation using the equity method of accounting and includes it in its condensed consolidated balance sheet at $149 million and $89 million as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (b) Includes fair value of iHeart shares which were included in other long-term assets. Liberty Media sold 1.0 million shares of iHeart during the third quarter and its remaining 6.0 million shares in the fourth quarter of 2021. (c) Represents the carrying value of other public holdings that are accounted for at fair value. Excludes intergroup interests.

Fair Value of Intergroup Assets and Liabilities

The intergroup interests represent quasi-equity interests which are not represented by outstanding shares of common stock; rather, the Formula One Group and Liberty SiriusXM Group have attributed interests in the Braves Group, which are generally stated in terms of a number of shares of Liberty Braves common stock, and the Liberty SiriusXM Group also has an attributed interest in the Formula One Group, which is generally stated in terms of a number of shares of Liberty Formula One common stock. Each reporting period, the notional shares representing the intergroup interests are marked to fair value. The changes in fair value are recorded in the unrealized gain (loss) on the intergroup interest line item in the unaudited attributed consolidated statements of operations. The intergroup interests will remain outstanding until the redemption of the outstanding interests, at the discretion of Liberty Media's Board of Directors, through transfer of securities, cash and/or other assets from the Braves Group or Formula One Group, respectively, to the respective tracking stock group.

Attributed as of December 31, 2021 Liberty Formula SiriusXM Braves One Group Group Group (amounts in millions) Notional Shares Value Notional Shares Value Notional Shares Value Braves Group intergroup interests 2.3 $ 66 (9.1 ) $ (257 ) 6.8 $ 191 Formula One Group intergroup interest 5.3 $ 313 (5.3 ) $ (313 )

Cash and Debt

The following presentation is provided to separately identify cash and liquid investments and debt information.

(amounts in millions) 9/30/2021 12/31/2021 Cash and Cash Equivalents Attributable to: Liberty SiriusXM Group(a) $ 529 $ 598 Formula One Group(b) 2,195 2,074 Braves Group(c) 134 142 Total Consolidated Cash and Cash Equivalents (GAAP) $ 2,858 $ 2,814 Debt: SiriusXM senior notes(d) $ 8,750 $ 8,750 Pandora convertible senior notes 193 193 1.375% cash convertible notes due 2023(e) 1,000 1,000 2.125% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2048(e) 400 400 2.25% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2048(e) 385 385 2.75% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2049(e) 604 604 0.5% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2050(e) 920 920 SiriusXM margin loan 875 875 Live Nation margin loan — — Other subsidiary debt(f) — — Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt $ 13,127 $ 13,127 Unamortized discount, fair market value adjustment and deferred loan costs 627 1,135 Total Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Group Debt (GAAP) $ 13,754 $ 14,262 1% FWONK cash convertible notes due 2023(e) 450 386 2.25% AT&T exchangeable senior debentures due 2046(e) 25 — Formula 1 term loan and revolving credit facility 2,902 2,902 Other corporate level debt 71 69 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt $ 3,448 $ 3,357 Fair market value adjustment 178 274 Total Attributed Formula One Group Debt (GAAP) $ 3,626 $ 3,631 Atlanta Braves debt 721 700 Total Attributed Braves Group Debt $ 721 $ 700 Deferred loan costs (3 ) (3 ) Total Attributed Braves Group Debt (GAAP) $ 718 $ 697 Total Liberty Media Corporation Debt (GAAP) $ 18,098 $ 18,590

__________________________ (a) Includes $164 million and $191 million of cash and liquid investments held at SiriusXM as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (b) Includes $585 million and $709 million of cash and liquid investments held at Formula 1 as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (c) Excludes restricted cash held in reserves pursuant to the terms of various financial obligations of $83 million and $102 million as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (d) Outstanding principal amount of Senior Notes with no reduction for the net unamortized discount. (e) Face amount of the cash convertible notes and exchangeable debentures with no fair market value adjustment. (f) Includes SiriusXM revolving credit facility.

Liberty Media, SiriusXM, Formula 1 and Braves Holdings are in compliance with their debt covenants as of December 31, 2021.

Total cash and liquid investments attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group increased $69 million during the fourth quarter as cash from operations at SiriusXM more than offset return of capital at both SiriusXM and Liberty SiriusXM. Included in the cash and liquid investments balance attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group at December 31, 2021 is $191 million held at SiriusXM. Although SiriusXM is a consolidated subsidiary, it is a separate public company with a significant non-controlling interest, therefore Liberty Media does not have ready access to SiriusXM's cash balance. Total debt attributed to Liberty SiriusXM Group was flat in the fourth quarter.

On February 1, 2022, SiriusXM announced they will pay a special cash dividend of $0.25 per share for an aggregate dividend of $1 billion payable to SiriusXM stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2022. The payment date of the special cash dividend is February 25, 2022, and Liberty SiriusXM expects to receive approximately $770 million of proceeds, net of extraordinary cash distributions that will be paid to holders of its 2.125% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2048 and its 2.75% SiriusXM exchangeable senior debentures due 2049.

On December 3, 2021, the Live Nation margin loan was amended, increasing the borrowing capacity to $400 million reflecting appreciation in the underlying share price. Other terms of the margin loan are unchanged, including its maturity on December 9, 2022 and the 9 million shares of Live Nation common stock pledged as collateral to the margin loan.

In October 2021, Liberty Media issued a notice of redemption in full for the 2.25% Live Nation exchangeable senior debentures due 2048 on or before December 1, 2021. All holders exercised their right to exchange the debentures in the fourth quarter. On January 21, 2022, the exchanges of debentures were settled in cash for $664 million. The exchanges were funded with cash on hand and incremental borrowing under Liberty's margin loan facilities.

Total cash and liquid investments attributed to Formula One Group decreased $121 million during the fourth quarter. Debt repayment, stock repurchases and withholding taxes on net share settlements at the Formula One Group more than offset proceeds from stock options exercises and growth in cash from operations at F1, which was primarily driven by the timing of cash payments and receipts with commercial partners.

Total debt attributed to Formula One Group decreased $91 million in the fourth quarter. On October 5, 2021, Liberty Media redeemed in full the outstanding $25 million principal amount of its 2.25% AT&T exchangeable senior debentures due 2046, which was funded with the sale of Liberty Media's remaining approximately 800 thousand shares of AT&T as well as cash on hand. Also in the fourth quarter, Liberty opportunistically repurchased $64 million face value of 1% FWONK cash convertible notes due 2023, effectively repurchasing 1.7 million shares of FWONK underlying the retired bonds.

Total cash and liquid investments attributed to the Braves Group increased $8 million during the fourth quarter as cash from operations primarily attributed to the postseason more than offset net debt repayment and capital expenditures related to the mixed-use development.

Total debt attributed to the Braves Group decreased $21 million during the fourth quarter due to repayment under the Braves team revolver, partially offset by increased borrowing to fund the mixed-use development. The second phase of the Battery Atlanta mixed-use development is nearing an on-time and on-budget completion. It is expected to cost approximately $200 million, of which the Braves and affiliated entities have already funded approximately $55 million in equity and $120 million in debt, with $25 million incremental debt funding remaining.

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Braves Formula One Inter-Group Consolidated Group Group Group Eliminations Liberty amounts in millions Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 598 142 2,074 — 2,814 Trade and other receivables, net 722 40 66 — 828 Other current assets 793 148 229 — 1,170 Total current assets 2,113 330 2,369 — 4,812 Intergroup interests 379 — 191 (570 ) — Investments in affiliates, accounted for using the equity method 805 110 30 — 945 Property and equipment, at cost 2,811 1,008 208 — 4,027 Accumulated depreciation (1,697 ) (231 ) (89 ) — (2,017 ) 1,114 777 119 — 2,010 Intangible assets not subject to amortization Goodwill 15,111 180 3,957 — 19,248 FCC licenses 8,600 — — — 8,600 Other 1,242 143 — — 1,385 24,953 323 3,957 — 29,233 Intangible assets subject to amortization, net 1,269 21 3,507 — 4,797 Other assets 1,041 75 1,491 (53 ) 2,554 Total assets $ 31,674 1,636 11,664 (623 ) 44,351 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Intergroup payable (receivable) $ 14 (31 ) 17 — — Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,458 66 308 — 1,832 Current portion of debt 2,184 12 695 — 2,891 Deferred revenue 1,454 83 253 — 1,790 Other current liabilities 68 6 23 — 97 Total current liabilities 5,178 136 1,296 — 6,610 Long-term debt 12,078 685 2,936 — 15,699 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,206 65 — (53 ) 2,218 Redeemable intergroup interests — 257 313 (570 ) — Other liabilities 611 197 179 — 987 Total liabilities 20,073 1,340 4,724 (623 ) 25,514 Redeemable noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiary — — 575 — 575 Equity / Attributed net assets 8,036 296 6,340 — 14,672 Noncontrolling interests in equity of subsidiaries 3,565 — 25 — 3,590 Total liabilities and equity $ 31,674 1,636 11,664 (623 ) 44,351

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Braves Formula One Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 8,696 — — 8,696 Formula 1 revenue — — 2,136 2,136 Other revenue — 568 — 568 Total revenue 8,696 568 2,136 11,400 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 2,672 — — 2,672 Programming and content 559 — — 559 Customer service and billing 501 — — 501 Other 236 — — 236 Cost of Formula 1 revenue — — 1,489 1,489 Subscriber acquisition costs 325 — — 325 Other operating expenses 265 377 — 642 Selling, general and administrative 1,598 99 210 1,907 Impairment, restructuring and acquisition costs, net of recoveries 20 — — 20 Depreciation and amortization 603 72 397 1,072 6,779 548 2,096 9,423 Operating income (loss) 1,917 20 40 1,977 Other income (expense): Interest expense (495 ) (24 ) (123 ) (642 ) Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (253 ) 30 23 (200 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on inter-group interests 121 (31 ) (90 ) — Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (433 ) 3 (21 ) (451 ) Gains (losses) on dilution of investment in affiliate 152 — — 152 Other, net (60 ) (1 ) 14 (47 ) (968 ) (23 ) (197 ) (1,188 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 949 (3 ) (157 ) 789 Income tax (expense) benefit (74 ) (8 ) 37 (45 ) Net earnings (loss) 875 (11 ) (120 ) 744 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 276 — 16 292 Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the redeemable noncontrolling interests — — 54 54 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ 599 (11 ) (190 ) 398 Stock compensation expense: Programming and content 33 — — 33 Customer service and billing 6 — — 6 Other 6 — — 6 Other operating expense 36 — — 36 Selling, general and administrative 134 12 29 175 $ 215 12 29 256

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Braves Formula One Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Revenue: Sirius XM Holdings revenue $ 8,040 — — 8,040 Formula 1 revenue — — 1,145 1,145 Other revenue — 178 — 178 Total revenue 8,040 178 1,145 9,363 Operating costs and expenses, including stock-based compensation: Cost of Sirius XM Holdings services (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below): Revenue share and royalties 2,421 — — 2,421 Programming and content 481 — — 481 Customer service and billing 481 — — 481 Other 196 — — 196 Cost of Formula 1 revenue — — 974 974 Subscriber acquisition costs 362 — — 362 Other operating expenses 264 170 — 434 Selling, general and administrative 1,509 67 174 1,750 Acquisition and restructuring 1,004 — — 1,004 Depreciation and amortization 573 69 441 1,083 7,291 306 1,589 9,186 Operating income (loss) 749 (128 ) (444 ) 177 Other income (expense): Interest expense (462 ) (26 ) (146 ) (634 ) Intergroup interest income (expense) (7 ) — 7 — Share of earnings (losses) of affiliates, net (484 ) 6 (108 ) (586 ) Unrealized gain/(loss) on inter-group interests 125 42 (167 ) — Realized and unrealized gains (losses) on financial instruments, net (521 ) (10 ) 129 (402 ) Gains (losses) on dilution of investment in affiliate 4 — — 4 Other, net (17 ) — 23 6 (1,362 ) 12 (262 ) (1,612 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (613 ) (116 ) (706 ) (1,435 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (106 ) 38 112 44 Net earnings (loss) (719 ) (78 ) (594 ) (1,391 ) Less net earnings (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests 28 — 2 30 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Liberty stockholders $ (747 ) (78 ) (596 ) (1,421 ) Stock compensation expense: Programming and content 32 — — 32 Customer service and billing 6 — — 6 Other 6 — — 6 Other operating expense 43 — — 43 Selling, general and administrative 147 6 21 174 $ 234 6 21 261

LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) Attributed Liberty SiriusXM Braves Formula One Consolidated Group Group Group Liberty amounts in millions Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 875 (11 ) (120 ) 744 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 603 72 397 1,072 Stock-based compensation 215 12 29 256 Non-cash impairment and restructuring costs 24 — — 24 Share of (earnings) loss of affiliates, net 253 (30 ) (23 ) 200 Unrealized (gains) losses on intergroup interests, net (121 ) 31 90 — Realized and unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, net 433 (3 ) 21 451 Noncash interest expense 15 — 1 16 Losses (gains) on dilution of investment in affiliate (152 ) — — (152 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt 83 — (3 ) 80 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (12 ) 12 (41 ) (41 ) Intergroup tax allocation 9 (4 ) (5 ) — Intergroup tax (payments) receipts (2 ) 7 (5 ) — Other charges (credits), net (15 ) 20 (3 ) 2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Current and other assets (59 ) (43 ) (2 ) (104 ) Payables and other liabilities (255 ) (1 ) 145 (111 ) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities 1,894 62 481 2,437 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment of subsidiary initial public offering proceeds into trust account — — (575 ) (575 ) Cash proceeds from dispositions of investments 177 2 204 383 Cash (paid) received for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14 ) — — (14 ) Investments in equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities (73 ) — (179 ) (252 ) Return of investments in equity method affiliates 1 — 39 40 Repayment of loans and other cash receipts from equity method affiliates and debt and equity securities 12 — — 12 Capital expended for property and equipment, including internal-use software and website development (388 ) (35 ) (17 ) (440 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries 225 — — 225 Other investing activities, net (4 ) 8 (72 ) (68 ) Net cash provided (used) by investing activities (64 ) (25 ) (600 ) (689 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings of debt 6,294 117 — 6,411 Repayments of debt (5,872 ) (93 ) (322 ) (6,287 ) Liberty stock repurchases (500 ) — (55 ) (555 ) Subsidiary shares repurchased by subsidiary (1,523 ) — — (1,523 ) Proceeds from initial public offering of subsidiary — — 575 575 Cash dividends paid by subsidiary (58 ) — — (58 ) Taxes paid in lieu of shares issued for stock-based compensation (106 ) — (48 ) (154 ) Settlement of intergroup call spread (384 ) — 384 — Other financing activities, net (83 ) (2 ) (22 ) (107 ) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities (2,232 ) 22 512 (1,698 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — — (3 ) (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (402 ) 59 390 47 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,008 185 1,684 2,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 606 244 2,074 2,924