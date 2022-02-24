Energous: Q4 Earnings Insights
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Energous missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $135.40 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Energous's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.12
|-0.12
|-0.12
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-0.14
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|400.00K
|350.00K
|150.00K
|170.00K
|Revenue Actual
|201.36K
|184.96K
|145.06K
|90.00K
