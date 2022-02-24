Energous: Q4 Earnings Insights

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Energous missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $135.40 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Energous's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.12 -0.12 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.18 -0.14 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 400.00K 350.00K 150.00K 170.00K Revenue Actual 201.36K 184.96K 145.06K 90.00K

