Natera: Q4 Earnings Insights
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Natera missed estimated earnings by 12.98%, reporting an EPS of $-1.48 versus an estimate of $-1.31.
Revenue was up $60.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 4.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Natera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.27
|-1.08
|-1.02
|-0.62
|EPS Actual
|-1.63
|-1.32
|-0.74
|-0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|151.36M
|127.49M
|114.37M
|106.62M
|Revenue Actual
|158.12M
|142.03M
|152.32M
|112.40M
