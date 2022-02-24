Natera: Q4 Earnings Insights

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Natera missed estimated earnings by 12.98%, reporting an EPS of $-1.48 versus an estimate of $-1.31.

Revenue was up $60.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 4.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Natera's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -1.27 -1.08 -1.02 -0.62 EPS Actual -1.63 -1.32 -0.74 -0.89 Revenue Estimate 151.36M 127.49M 114.37M 106.62M Revenue Actual 158.12M 142.03M 152.32M 112.40M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.