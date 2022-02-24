Recap: Dell Technologies Q4 Earnings
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:25 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dell Technologies missed estimated earnings by 11.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.95.
Revenue was up $1.84 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.18
|2.03
|1.61
|2.14
|EPS Actual
|2.37
|2.24
|2.13
|2.70
|Revenue Estimate
|26.82B
|25.50B
|23.40B
|24.49B
|Revenue Actual
|28.41B
|26.13B
|24.50B
|26.15B
