 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Dell Technologies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:49pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Dell Technologies Q4 Earnings

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:25 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dell Technologies missed estimated earnings by 11.79%, reporting an EPS of $1.72 versus an estimate of $1.95.

Revenue was up $1.84 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 4.81% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dell Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 2.18 2.03 1.61 2.14
EPS Actual 2.37 2.24 2.13 2.70
Revenue Estimate 26.82B 25.50B 23.40B 24.49B
Revenue Actual 28.41B 26.13B 24.50B 26.15B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (DELL)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dell Technologies
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Analyst Ratings For Dell Technologies
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
32 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings