Recap: Rocket Companies Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:21pm   Comments
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $2.34 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.48 0.49 0.90 0.87
EPS Actual 0.57 0.46 0.89 1.14
Revenue Estimate 2.93B 2.92B 3.97B 3.92B
Revenue Actual 3.16B 2.79B 4.04B 4.78B

