Recap: Rocket Companies Q4 Earnings
Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Rocket Companies missed estimated earnings by 13.51%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $2.34 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.7% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Rocket Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.49
|0.90
|0.87
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.46
|0.89
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|2.93B
|2.92B
|3.97B
|3.92B
|Revenue Actual
|3.16B
|2.79B
|4.04B
|4.78B
