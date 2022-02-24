Recap: Etsy Q4 Earnings
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Etsy beat estimated earnings by 40.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $99.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 13.21% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.63
|0.88
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.68
|1
|1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|518.86M
|524.84M
|529.77M
|515.65M
|Revenue Actual
|532.43M
|528.90M
|550.65M
|617.36M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings