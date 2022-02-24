 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Etsy Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:18pm   Comments
Share:
Recap: Etsy Q4 Earnings

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Etsy beat estimated earnings by 40.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.11 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $99.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 13.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Etsy's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.54 0.63 0.88 0.59
EPS Actual 0.62 0.68 1 1.08
Revenue Estimate 518.86M 524.84M 529.77M 515.65M
Revenue Actual 532.43M 528.90M 550.65M 617.36M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (ETSY)

Markets Close The Week On A Strong Note Despite Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Chart Wars: Between Etsy And Pinterest, Which Stock Looks Set For The Larger Reversal?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Etsy Shares Are Trading Higher Today
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings