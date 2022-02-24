Recap: Oasis Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Oasis Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $5.68 versus an estimate of $5.44.
Revenue was up $26.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oasis Petroleum's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.82
|2.46
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|3.16
|2.76
|4.34
|1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|239.00M
|247.00M
|225.00M
|295.77M
|Revenue Actual
|402.04M
|393.06M
|355.46M
|119.92M
