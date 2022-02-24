 Skip to main content

Recap: Oasis Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 4:07am   Comments
Recap: Oasis Petroleum Q4 Earnings

 

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oasis Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $5.68 versus an estimate of $5.44.

Revenue was up $26.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oasis Petroleum's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.82 2.46   -0.05
EPS Actual 3.16 2.76 4.34 1.22
Revenue Estimate 239.00M 247.00M 225.00M 295.77M
Revenue Actual 402.04M 393.06M 355.46M 119.92M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

