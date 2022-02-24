Recap: Oasis Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Oasis Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.41%, reporting an EPS of $5.68 versus an estimate of $5.44.

Revenue was up $26.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.34 which was followed by a 2.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Oasis Petroleum's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.82 2.46 -0.05 EPS Actual 3.16 2.76 4.34 1.22 Revenue Estimate 239.00M 247.00M 225.00M 295.77M Revenue Actual 402.04M 393.06M 355.46M 119.92M

