Medallion Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:36pm   Comments
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Medallion Financial beat estimated earnings by 143.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $24.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medallion Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.29 0.19 0.25
EPS Actual 0.64 0.41 0.29 0.26
Revenue Estimate 32.42M 30.91M 30.03M 30.78M
Revenue Actual 41.28M 37.26M 30.61M 25.29M

