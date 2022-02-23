Medallion Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Medallion Financial beat estimated earnings by 143.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $24.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.36 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Medallion Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.29
|0.19
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.41
|0.29
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|32.42M
|30.91M
|30.03M
|30.78M
|Revenue Actual
|41.28M
|37.26M
|30.61M
|25.29M
