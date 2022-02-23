 Skip to main content

Pactiv Evergreen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 5:20pm   Comments
Pactiv Evergreen: Q4 Earnings Insights

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pactiv Evergreen missed estimated earnings by 55.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pactiv Evergreen's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.09 0.23 0.07 0.25
EPS Actual 0.01 0.04 -0.01 0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.31B 1.25B 1.08B 1.21B
Revenue Actual 1.39B 1.35B 1.16B 1.18B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

