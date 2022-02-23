Pactiv Evergreen: Q4 Earnings Insights
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Pactiv Evergreen missed estimated earnings by 55.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was up $352.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 1.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Pactiv Evergreen's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.23
|0.07
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.04
|-0.01
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.25B
|1.08B
|1.21B
|Revenue Actual
|1.39B
|1.35B
|1.16B
|1.18B
