Recap: Ducommun Q4 Earnings
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ducommun reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $7.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ducommun's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.78
|0.64
|0.59
|0.77
|EPS Actual
|0.83
|0.74
|0.58
|0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|163.80M
|158.64M
|156.47M
|157.92M
|Revenue Actual
|163.23M
|160.19M
|157.15M
|157.79M
