Recap: Ducommun Q4 Earnings

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ducommun reported in-line EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $7.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.19% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ducommun's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.64 0.59 0.77 EPS Actual 0.83 0.74 0.58 0.89 Revenue Estimate 163.80M 158.64M 156.47M 157.92M Revenue Actual 163.23M 160.19M 157.15M 157.79M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.