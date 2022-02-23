Recap: LHC Group Q4 Earnings

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LHC Group missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $51.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LHC Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.51 1.55 1.25 1.39 EPS Actual 1.45 1.62 1.39 1.40 Revenue Estimate 568.50M 550.42M 524.43M 534.93M Revenue Actual 565.45M 545.91M 524.84M 532.33M

