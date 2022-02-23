Recap: LHC Group Q4 Earnings
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
LHC Group missed estimated earnings by 4.55%, reporting an EPS of $1.26 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was up $51.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LHC Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.51
|1.55
|1.25
|1.39
|EPS Actual
|1.45
|1.62
|1.39
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|568.50M
|550.42M
|524.43M
|534.93M
|Revenue Actual
|565.45M
|545.91M
|524.84M
|532.33M
