Magnite: Q4 Earnings Insights

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Magnite beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $79.28 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 16.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Magnite's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.12 0.02 0.14 EPS Actual 0.14 0.11 0.03 0.19 Revenue Estimate 116.62M 94.10M 60.39M 75.16M Revenue Actual 131.87M 114.54M 60.72M 82.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.