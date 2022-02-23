Magnite: Q4 Earnings Insights
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Magnite beat estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $79.28 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 16.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Magnite's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.12
|0.02
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|0.11
|0.03
|0.19
|Revenue Estimate
|116.62M
|94.10M
|60.39M
|75.16M
|Revenue Actual
|131.87M
|114.54M
|60.72M
|82.00M
