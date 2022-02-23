 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Teladoc Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Teladoc Health 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 11.31% on an annualized basis.

Buying $1,000 In TDOC: 5 years ago, an investor could have purchased 45.77 shares of Teladoc Health at the time with $1,000. This investment in TDOC would have produced an average annual return of 23.92%. Currently, Teladoc Health has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion.

Teladoc Health's Share Price Over Last 5 Years

comp_fig

This $1,000 investment would be worth $2,945.08 today based on a price of $64.35 for TDOC at the time of writing.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

