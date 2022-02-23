 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Caesars Raises The White Flag: Why Jim Cramer Prefers DraftKings Stock
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 23, 2022 11:18am   Comments
Share:
Caesars Raises The White Flag: Why Jim Cramer Prefers DraftKings Stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) announced weak earnings results after the market closed Tuesday, but the stock is rallying Wednesday after the company announced plans to cut ad spending on the sports betting market.

What Happened: Caesars reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.59 billion, which was in line with estimates. The company reported an earnings loss of $2.03 per share, which came in below estimates.

Caesars said its sportsbook is live in 22 states, but the company plans to reduce ad spending by largely focusing on new states moving forward.

See Also: Cryptocurrency, Sports Betting Apps Surge Following Super Bowl Ads: Coinbase, DraftKings Lead The Way

Cramer's Take: "You have to stop the advertising, which Caesars has done," Jim Cramer said Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

He suggested that fierce competition may have led Caesars to raise the white flag, and that may not be a bad thing.

People were taking advantage of some of the promotions the company was running and taking Caesars "to the cleaners," Cramer said.

With Caesars pulling back, Cramer is looking at another company continuing its push to acquire customers.

"I'd rather own DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)," Cramer said. "Why? Because it's really come down and they're the last man standing."

CZR, DKNG Price Action: At publication time, Caesars was up 2.41% at $78.42 and DraftKings was up 9.75% at $20.40.

Photo: courtesy of DraftKings.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR + DKNG)

Looking At Caesars Entertainment's Recent Whale Trades
(DKNG) - Analyzing DraftKings Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Short Interest
Why DraftKings Shares Could Be Gearing Up For A Reversal
Caesars Entertainment Whale Trades For February 23
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
4 Big Ark Innovation Components Report Earnings This Week: Could It Spell More Danger For Cathie Wood?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBCEarnings Long Ideas News Sports Betting Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com