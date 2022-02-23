ARKO: Q4 Earnings Insights
ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
ARKO missed estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $752.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.96% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ARKO's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.20
|-0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.19
|-0.13
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|2.10B
|1.87B
|1.39B
|1.38B
|Revenue Actual
|2.04B
|1.91B
|1.48B
|1.24B
