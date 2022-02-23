Recap: Option Care Health Q4 Earnings

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24.

Revenue was up $122.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.18 0.09 0.02 0.07 EPS Actual 0.20 0.18 -0.02 0.10 Revenue Estimate 880.85M 784.19M 752.47M 793.02M Revenue Actual 891.94M 860.27M 759.24M 804.71M

