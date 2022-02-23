Recap: Option Care Health Q4 Earnings
Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Option Care Health beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.24.
Revenue was up $122.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.79% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Option Care Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.18
|0.09
|0.02
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|0.18
|-0.02
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|880.85M
|784.19M
|752.47M
|793.02M
|Revenue Actual
|891.94M
|860.27M
|759.24M
|804.71M
