Why Monday.Com Stock Is Plunging Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
  • Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDYreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 91% year-on-year to $95.5 million, beating the consensus of $87.8 million.
  • The net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 135%.
  • The total number of paid customers was 152,048, up 34% from 113,888 as of December 31, 2020.
  • The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was 793, up 200% from 264 as of December 31, 2020.
  • The percentage of ARR attributable to customers with over ten users was 72%, up from 63% in Q4 of FY20.
  • The non-GAAP operating margin loss was (10)% compared to (47)% in Q4 of FY20.
  • Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.26) beat the consensus loss of $(0.52).
  • Monday.Com generated $13.5 million in operating cash flow and held $886.8 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Monday.Com sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $100 million - $102 million, above the consensus of $94.1 million. It sees Q1 Non-GAAP operating loss of $(47) million - $(45) million.
  • Monday.Com sees FY22 revenue of $470 million - $475 million, above the consensus of $443.1 million.
  • The company expects FY22 Non-GAAP operating loss of $(147) million - $(142) million and a negative operating margin of (31)% - (30)%. For FY21, the company reported a Non-GAAP operating loss of $(52.6) million with a (17)% margin.
  • Price Action: MNDY shares traded lower by 22.3% at $138.00 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

