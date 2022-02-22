Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Insights
Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Boise Cascade beat estimated earnings by 81.28%, reporting an EPS of $4.26 versus an estimate of $2.35.
Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.04
|4.34
|2.46
|1.08
|EPS Actual
|2.31
|7.62
|3.76
|1.76
|Revenue Estimate
|1.65B
|1.99B
|1.68B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.88B
|2.44B
|1.82B
|1.47B
