Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:03pm   Comments
Boise Cascade: Q4 Earnings Insights

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Boise Cascade beat estimated earnings by 81.28%, reporting an EPS of $4.26 versus an estimate of $2.35.

Revenue was up $310.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.27 which was followed by a 4.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Boise Cascade's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.04 4.34 2.46 1.08
EPS Actual 2.31 7.62 3.76 1.76
Revenue Estimate 1.65B 1.99B 1.68B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.88B 2.44B 1.82B 1.47B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

