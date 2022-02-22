Cadence Design Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Cadence Design Systems beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $13.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cadence Design Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.76
|0.75
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.86
|0.83
|0.83
|Revenue Estimate
|743.65M
|721.16M
|717.79M
|732.01M
|Revenue Actual
|750.89M
|728.28M
|736.03M
|759.91M
