Cadence Design Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cadence Design Systems beat estimated earnings by 7.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $13.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 3.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadence Design Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.76 0.75 0.74
EPS Actual 0.80 0.86 0.83 0.83
Revenue Estimate 743.65M 721.16M 717.79M 732.01M
Revenue Actual 750.89M 728.28M 736.03M 759.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

